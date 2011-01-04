Learn the Do's and Don'ts On Pruning Mangroves

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/01/2011 - 2:38pm

To all Pine Islanders: If you have mangroves on your or your neighbors property, it is essential that you know the rules for cutting or pruning of mangroves. Heavy fines await those that do it wrong, but doing it right is not that hard. All this will be discussed in detail by DEP experts and specific written guidance will be provided at the GPICA meeting on Tuesday, 5 April, 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge at Pine Island Center. Please be there and tell your neighbors.

The announcement of this important opportunity was submitted to the Pine Island Eagle every week for the last three weeks, but has not yet been published (and won't be before the meeting). So please forward this email to other Pine Islanders or anyone that might be interested. Please also post a copy of this email on your organization's bulletin board. CU on Tuesday.

Phil Buchanan

email: coolcherokee@comcast.net

