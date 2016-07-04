Learn How to Can in Matlacha

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 11/21/2013 - 2:17pm

Come learn the basic steps of proper canning with University of Florida/IFAS agent Celia Hill at the Matlacha Community Center Wednesday, January 29, 2014. Classes start at 10 am and runs till 3 pm. The cost is $30 per person or $40 per couple (cash or check only). Classes are limited to nine participants. All participants must be registered by Friday, January 24th or earlier.

Registration includes on canning cookbook "so easy to preserve" from the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.

Items to bring: one apron, two Potholders, 3 kitchen hand towels (please bring 2-3 towels to use during class and to wrap your canning in to take home.)

You can also bring a lunch if you would like, we do have refrigeration if needed. Time will be available during some of the processing.

To pay by check: Make payable to LCOEAB (Lee County Overall Extension Advisory Board), and mail it to Lee County Extension, Fort Myers, FL 33916 - Attn. Celia You can also pay by check at the Matlacha Community Center. Any questions call 239-283-4110