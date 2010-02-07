Lee County Patriots July Meeting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/02/2010 - 4:43pm

Lee County Patriots will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, July 9 at 6:15 PM at Fishers of Men Lutheran Church, 10360 Stringfellow Road on Pine Island.

At this meeting, Sonny Haas will be guest speaker. Sonny spent over 26 years with the North Fort Myers Fire Department and will discuss ways to maximize government services where it pertains to law enforcement, EMS, and Fire Protection using available revenue.

The balance of the meeting will be an open forum. If you would like to suggest a topic, please email info@leecountypatriots.com.

Lee County Patriots is a group of local citizens who believe it is important to preserve our country’s exceptionalism and our individual rights and freedoms. Meetings include informative presentations as well as lively discussions and members include residents of Pine Island, as well as Cape Coral, Fort Myers and even Useppa.

For more information, please visit www.LeeCountyPatriots.com, email info@leecountypatriots.com or phone 283-2074.

By: Kathy Jones, 239-283-2074