Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Lee County Plans Oil Response Meeting

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 06/18/2010 - 9:56am

The second meeting of Pine Islanders to respond to the oil disaster will be on 25 June at 3 p.m. at the Fisher's of Men Lutheran Church (a few hundred feet south of the four-way stop).

The first meeting was on 4 June at Woody's Waterside Restaurant.    It was called by Eric Zeiloft and served as the organizational meeting.    Julie Simpson and myself were asked to help coordinate.    Julia has established, courtesy of Anole Computers,   a very helpful website at protectpineisland.com.

The 25 June meeting will feature speaker Jerry Campbell.     Mr. Campbell is the Chief of Planning for Lee County Public Safety and he will outline Lee County's planned response to the disaster.     We also plan to ask the Matlacha Pine Island Fire Department to send a speaker to report on their recent special oil spill training session and other preparedness measures.

Our third speaker will be Julia Simpson, who is serving as our volunteer coordinator as well as liaison with numerous Pine Island organizations.    She will outline her volunteer procedures and other activities, including the critical work that needs to be done.

All Pine islanders should attend this very important meeting.    Please be there and, if you can,   register with Julia as a volunteer. 

Phil Buchanan

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 