Lee County Tea Party Returns March 25

The Third Annual Lee County Tea Party will be held Sunday, March 25 beginning at noon at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. This year’s event includes live music, art, comedy and inspiring speakers.

Trey Radel, former host of Daybreak on Fox 92.5 radio and candidate for US House of Representatives, will be emcee and Drew Steele, current host of Daybreak, will also emcee. Speakers include Mercedes Price Harry, past president of Southwest Florida Young Republicans, Ray Rodrigues, vice chair of the Lee County Republican Club and candidate for Florida State House, Ismael Hernandes, a Puerto Rican immigrant and founder of the Faith and Values Institute in Fort Myers and Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott.

Featured speaker is Slade O’Brien, Florida State Director for Americans for Prosperity, a grassroots movement of over 1.8 million activists nationwide who advocate and promote limited government, lower taxes, and more freedom.

Along with speakers, live music will be provided by Hung Jury, internationally known artist Leoma Lovegrove will Paint Out Loud and Eric G, nationally known conservative comedian, will entertain.

For more information, please visit www.leecountyteaparty.com.