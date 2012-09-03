Legendary Keyboard Player Visits Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/09/2012 - 3:15pm

A special guest joining the Van Kirk Brothers on Pine Island (in Lee County) Bob Lohr the current keyboard player for the Legendary Chuck Berry. Pine Island is the largest island (17 miles long and 2 miles wide) on the west coast of Florida. The secluded, tropical atmosphere is relaxing and rich with history, while the wind whispers melodies through the mangroves and the branches clatter to create a unique Island rhythm.

The Brothers Van Kirk had the honor to jam at their home studio with Bob Lohr the current keyboard player for the Legendary Chuck Berry. While walking up to the old trailer / studio packed with musical gear you hear Bob whisper under his breath, I'm diggin this, no doubt this brought back some old jam shack memories, with no big fancy lights or thousands of screaming fans, just us and the music creating some memorable moments. Warren was on the drum while brother Greg held down the bottom end, guitarist Thomas Brown added some lead licks to top it all off. After all the fun we had to get back to reality and Bob had to catch a flight to get ready for a special performance with Chuck Berry. We thank everyone for all the help and support music has lead and allowed us have an amazing life experiences and present us with opportunities.

Bob Lohr ( Pianist/Keys CHUCK BERRY ) Comments on Pine Island Florida

Why did you decide to go to pine island ?

"I have a mutual friend Gypsy Espinoza...she is an independent A&R consultant. She had been raving about the two brothers in Strange Arrangement and insisted I come check them out. Two amazing young cats to be sure..."

What was you experiance like ?

"Very cool... I met Warren and Greg, checked out some slammin' live video tracks they had recorded...then of course we went back to their studio and jammed the rest of the afternoon...some killer grooves were hit on the spot...they had TJ from Dogfish kickin' some tasty licks on lead guitar as well...if you weren't there, you missed it...hahaha"

Will you be coming back ?

"Absolutely... had a blast...next time I'm bringing my keyboards and hope to lay down some cool Pine Island grooves at Studio Strange Arrangement!"

Checkout the Van Kirk Brothers performing with Strange Arrangement at Breast Fest this Saturday. Walk starts at 9:30 AM and Muic starts at 12:00 Noon till 6:00 PM