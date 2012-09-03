Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Legendary Keyboard Player Visits Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/09/2012 - 3:15pm

A special guest joining the Van Kirk Brothers on Pine Island (in Lee County) Bob Lohr the current keyboard player for the Legendary Chuck Berry. Pine Island is the largest island (17 miles long and 2 miles wide) on the west coast of Florida. The secluded, tropical atmosphere is relaxing and rich with history, while the wind whispers melodies through the mangroves and the branches clatter to create a unique Island rhythm.

The Brothers Van Kirk had the honor to jam at their home studio with Bob Lohr the current keyboard player for the Legendary Chuck Berry. While walking up to the old trailer / studio packed with musical gear you hear Bob whisper under his breath, I'm diggin this, no doubt this brought back some old jam shack memories, with no big fancy lights or thousands of screaming fans, just us and the music creating some memorable moments. Warren was on the drum while brother Greg held down the bottom end, guitarist Thomas Brown added some lead licks to top it all off. After all the fun we had to get back to reality and Bob had to catch a flight to get ready for a special performance with Chuck Berry. We thank everyone for all the help and support music has lead and allowed us have an amazing life experiences and present us with opportunities.

Bob Lohr ( Pianist/Keys CHUCK BERRY ) Comments on Pine Island Florida

Why did you decide to go to pine island ?
"I have a mutual friend Gypsy Espinoza...she is an independent A&R consultant. She had been raving about the two brothers in Strange Arrangement and insisted I come check them out. Two amazing young cats to be sure..."

What was you experiance like ?
"Very cool... I met Warren and Greg, checked out some slammin' live video tracks they had recorded...then of course we went back to their studio and jammed the rest of the afternoon...some killer grooves were hit on the spot...they had TJ from Dogfish kickin' some tasty licks on lead guitar as well...if you weren't there, you missed it...hahaha"

Will you be coming back ?
"Absolutely... had a blast...next time I'm bringing my keyboards and hope to lay down some cool Pine Island grooves at Studio Strange Arrangement!"

Checkout the Van Kirk Brothers performing with Strange Arrangement at Breast Fest this Saturday. Walk starts at 9:30 AM and Muic starts at 12:00 Noon till 6:00 PM

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 