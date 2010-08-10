Legion Celebrates 30 Years of Service

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 10/08/2010 - 11:37am

Pine Island American Legion will be celebrating our 30th Anniversary on Friday evening, October 22nd.

Entertainment will be provided by the Burnt Out Band from 6:30-9:30pm.

Spaghetti and meatball dinner will be available from 5-7pm.

All members of this Post who buy dinner will get a free drinks.

Everyone who has a valid Post 136 Legion, Auxiliary S.A.L. or Rider card will be given a special present.

While we normally look forward to our members bringing guests we would ask you to restrict inviting guests to accompany you on this particular night since it is an anniversary party. We look forward to seeing all of our members attend the festivities.

Commander Barry August 239-282-2200