Let The Games Begin . . .

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/26/2012 - 2:30pm

Pine Island Junior Olympics Celebrates 31 Years of Service to Pine Island KIDS.

Lee County Parks and Rec. Department and Pine Island Kiwanis Club will be hosting the 31st Annual Pine Island Junior Olympics on Saturday, December 1st.

It will be held at the Pine Island/Bobby Holloway Little League Field starting at 10:00 AM



Chairman of the event, Mike Shevlin said “We began at the field behind the Pine Island Elementary School and back then, the Middle school. We have always given out t shirts, trophies, silver dollars, ribbons and a hot dog lunch.”

The event is for kids kindergarten through 5th grade. Each child competes against children in their own grade and gender. The children will compete in the long jump, 50 yard dash, 1.2 mile run. Frisbee toss and softball throw and so much more.



This is a free event. If your child is interested in participating in this annual event, fill out the permission form sent home by the school or stop by the Matlacha Community Center or the Pine Island Pool and pick one up and fill it out and get it back to us.

Shevlin said “Rain, sleet, snow, or sunshine....... The games will go on. kids, adults and the rest of us have laughed and had fun for 30 straight years.



Looking for another 30 years....WOW.... long time”.



This annual event is sponsored by Lee County Parks and Rec. & Pine Island Kiwanis Club, Pine Island Dairy Queen, Pine Island Winn Dixie, Waggoner & Bruehl PA, Team Shevlin.com and SunTrust Bank.

Pine Island Little League will also be holding sign up for the 2013 season.

For more information call Matlacha Community Center at 283-4110