Let the Games Begin

Lee County Parks and Rec. Department and Pine Island Kiwanis Club will be hosting the Annual Pine Island Junior Olympics on Saturday, December 10th.

It will be held at the Pine Island/Bobby Holloway Little League Field starting at 10:00 AM

The event is for kids kindergarten through 5th grade. Each child competes against children in their own grade and gender. The children will compete in the long jump, 50 yard dash, 1.2 mile run. Frisbee toss and softball throw and so much more. All kids will be given a t shirts. Winners will be presented with trophies, silver dollars, ribbons and a free hot dog lunch.”

This is a free event. If your child is interested in participating in this annual event, fill out the permission form sent home by the school or stop by the Matlacha Community Center or the Pine Island Pool and pick one up and fill it out and get it back to us.

Mike Shevlin said “Rain, sleet, snow, or sunshine....... The games will go on. kids, adults and the rest of us have laughed and had fun for 30 straight years.

This annual event is sponsored by Lee County Parks and Rec. & Pine Island Kiwanis Club

For more information call Matlacha Community Center at 283-4110