Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Life and Living on Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 08/22/2016 - 4:36pm

By Mike Shevlin , Pine Island News

Pine Island's been buzzing recently as residents and visitors have watched the land clearing taking place on the north side of Pine Island Road as you come on the Island, located just before the Center.

The talk reminds me of the surge we saw in development back in the 1980's a decade that brought us three attorneys, a new physician's office, a dentist and several banks. There was also the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza and residential developments like Captain's Cove, Captain's Harbor, the Bocilla Island Club and a few others. The period marked a big change to the Island.

This time around, the development is being undertaken by the Naples-based Power Corporation and is slated to be a mix of both commercial and residential.

According to John Agnelli at Power Corporation, the 26-acre commercial parcel has about 16 acres that can be developed. There are three lakes now and they're in the process of adding a fourth and about 10 acres will include a preserve area and a mitigation area.

The development is expected to be anchored by a supermarket and the land will have two out parcels, which could include space for a gas station or convenience store.

Agnelli says they're still seeking tenants for the property.

Agnelli says Power Corporation is still finalizing plans for the residential land, but they currently have a development order for a 156-unit condominium community.

You can see details about the commercial parcel in the 2013 Lee County hearing examiner's report at http://goo.gl/TTwwcn

Mike Shevlin has been a Pine Island Realtor since 1981. In 1985, he established Islands Realty, which he later sold to Century 21 Sunbelt Realty. In 2001, he established Team Shevlin under the Sunbelt banner and today works with Carlyn Herring and Erin Lambert. To talk to Mike about Pine Island real estate or to suggest a topic for his monthly "Local Knowledge" column about life and living on Pine Island, please email mike@teamshevlin.com.

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 