Life and Living on Pine Island

By Mike Shevlin , Pine Island News

Pine Island's been buzzing recently as residents and visitors have watched the land clearing taking place on the north side of Pine Island Road as you come on the Island, located just before the Center.

The talk reminds me of the surge we saw in development back in the 1980's a decade that brought us three attorneys, a new physician's office, a dentist and several banks. There was also the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza and residential developments like Captain's Cove, Captain's Harbor, the Bocilla Island Club and a few others. The period marked a big change to the Island.

This time around, the development is being undertaken by the Naples-based Power Corporation and is slated to be a mix of both commercial and residential.

According to John Agnelli at Power Corporation, the 26-acre commercial parcel has about 16 acres that can be developed. There are three lakes now and they're in the process of adding a fourth and about 10 acres will include a preserve area and a mitigation area.

The development is expected to be anchored by a supermarket and the land will have two out parcels, which could include space for a gas station or convenience store.

Agnelli says they're still seeking tenants for the property.

Agnelli says Power Corporation is still finalizing plans for the residential land, but they currently have a development order for a 156-unit condominium community.

You can see details about the commercial parcel in the 2013 Lee County hearing examiner's report at http://goo.gl/TTwwcn

