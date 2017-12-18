Lillian Frances Honc, Passes

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 12/18/2017 - 10:09am

LILLIAN FRANCES HONC

Bokeelia - Lillian Frances Honc, 81, closed her eyes peacefully in her home in Bokeelia on December 12, 2017 to this temporal life and opened them to eternal glory. "What she once knew in part, she now knows fully, even as she is fully known, face to face with Jesus." I Cor 13:12

Lillian's story began on May 28, 1936, in St. Louis, MO. She was the daughter of Cecilia and Emil Yahl. She graduated from Mercy High School in University City, MO and worked in St. Louis at Brown Shoe Company. Lillian attended Mass each morning before work, offering her prayers to God for a "good and holy" man to marry.

While vacationing in Florida she met John Honc through her cousin. There ensued a long distance courtship, and they were married on June 22, 1957 in St. Monica's Church in Creve Coeur, MO. Lillian moved to Bokeelia, FL, her husband's birthplace and home. There they began this great adventure called life.

Together they started and built a business, Honc Construction, serving Pine Island and surrounding communities. Lillian's greatest passion in life, though, was her faith in God, and her love for John and their nine children. Her children knew her as their fiercest protector and their greatest advocate. She was known simply as Aunt Lil to countless nieces and nephews she loved and was adored by.

She loved and was loved by her community of faith. She has been a member of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal since inception. Attending Mass every morning was one of her greatest joys. Lillian had the distinct honor of being one of the first woman to serve as a Sacristan in her parish. Lillian was very instrumental in organizing the Rosary Devotion Celebration of Our Lady of Fatima every year. In turn she was tenderly cared for by her parish, being served communion at home every day, until her last day, by her dear friend Jeannie McKenna.

In her final days she was surrounded by the faces she loved more than life ~ her family and dearest friends. Every day we had with her left us longing for one more. One more day to talk to her, to listen to her, to hold her hand, kiss her forehead, to see her smile, to tell her one more time how very much she is loved. We miss you already, and always will. Every holiday, every milestone in our lives you will be there, in the songs we hear, in the stories we tell, in the memories shared, in our hearts. "Her children stand and bless her. Her husband praises her.

There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you, Lil, mom, surpass them all!" Proverbs 31: 28-29 Lillian was welcomed in heaven by her parents, her brothers, Chris, George, Rich, Roy, her sister Kate, her two sons, Allen & Stephen, her grandsons, Daniel and Allen Patrick.

Lillian leaves behind her husband John, her children, John Jr. (Cheryl), Daniel (Donna), Ken, Denise, Damien (Latricia), Vince, Carolyn (Greg), 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, her sister, Rose, her twin brother Mike, her dear friends, and a community she loved and made a better place with her contagious smile, and generous spirit.

LA visitation and celebration of Lillian's life will be held on Thursday December 21st from 5-8pm at Coral Ridge Funeral Home at 1630 SW Pine Island Rd, Cape Coral. A funeral mass will be 10am Friday, December 22nd at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Church, 12175 Stringfellow Rd, Bokeelia, FL. Reception immediately following mass in the Church Hall.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of the following: Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073, 1-800-487-1158 www.foodforthepoor.org. Whatever you donate they will match it until December 31st; Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, 9480 North De Mazenod Dr., Belleville, IL 62223-1160, www.Oblategiving.org Bill McGrath (Gift Advisor) 1800-233-6264 OR Wounded Warriors Supportwwp.org/wwp Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541