Lions Club Raffle/Auction Was Successful

They never imagined that with all they faced in the last year that they would be this successful with their first annual raffle/auction on Pine Island. They had a wonderful turnout, ticket donations were great!

Auction donations were outstanding! Food prepared by members and friends was super!

The auction was better than they expected thanks to the auctioneer, Bob Elliot of Cape Coral.

The sound system worked wonderful thanks to the Calusa Land Trust and Ron Wesorick for providing it and being there to operate it.

We held two 50/50s which were both very successful and paid good money to our winners.

Winners were

1st prize, Mary Schaefer of Bokeelia;

2nd prize, Maria Belke of Bokeelia

3rd through 7th prizes, Sue Eslinger of St. James City; Don Kiefer of St. James City; Mike Mendleson of St. James City; Fort Myers Hi-Noon Lions Club and Bunk Green of Bokeelia.

Thanks to those who believed in the Lions and obtained tickets, who gave them faith in most of their fellow islanders and encouraged us to continue our support of those on our island who need help.

Next year they will come back with the raffle/auction that will be even better, bigger, more entertaining and they are planning to hold it earlier in the evening. They know now that they can count on those on the island who have faith in the Lions and their endeavor to help islanders who need assistance by offering eye exams, glasses and treatments (especially the elderly and the children) as well as hearing aids.

They also maintain the Maury Pennock (Lions) Park in St. James City that was built by the Lions with much support from the community and grants. They ordinarily support a team in Pine Island Little League, Boy Scouts, other charities on the island and award scholarships to deserving students from the island.

Some of those things are not happening this year because of lack of funding, but they will work harder and it will happen next year. Donations to benefit these endeavors maybe made to

Greater Pine Island Lions Club

P.O. Box 734, St. James City, Fla 33956.

This raffle/auction would not have been so successful without the help of our members who distributed the tickets, cooked the food, and solicited for donations for the auction; those who bought the tickets and those who won the prizes, and those who bid on those wonderful donations and bought each and every one of them and our wonderful businesses on the island who donated the many items and cash:

Gulf Coast Kayak, Tropic Star, Easy Rider Charters, Rick Johnson Tire and Auto (2) on Pine Island Road, Tarpon Lodge, Dr. Watson, P.I. Paint and Frame, Lazy Flamingo in Bokeelia, Island Grill, Winn-Dixie, Tween-Waters, St. James Auto on Oleander (4), Woody’s Waterside (2), Waterfront (4), Island Girl Charters, Angels Hair, Island Visions, Frills Gallery, Seven Seas Bait and Tackle, Pine Island Pest Control (3), Carl’s Service, Family Hair Salon (Connie Cromley), Little Lilly’s Island Deli (2), Island Decor, TIB Bank, SunTrust Bank, Cap. Con’s (2), St. James Auto on Pine Island Road, Trader’s Hitching Post, Harborside Hair, Great Licks, Alden Pines Country Club, Dawn Martin shown at Crossed Palms Gallery, Menagerie, Harborside Gallery (Donna and Kathy - 4), Four Winds Marina, Pampered Pup, Shoe Gallery, WildChild Gallery, Charlie Brown, Beach House Lodge Bocilla Lane, Orange Gate (2), Froggy’s (2), Red’s, Mango Tango (6), Kingfisher Aerial Tour, ST. James Auto on Pine Island Road and Artsy Island Creations by Judy Speer. Also thanks to the Hookers for their cash donation and St. James Civic Center for donating the use of the facility.

If I forgot anyone, I apologize. We appreciated everything that everyone involved did.