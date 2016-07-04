Lions Club Wins Trophy 2011 Festival of Light Grand Parade

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 02/21/2011 - 5:04pm

Lions Club Float wins trophy for Most Outstanding Float at 2011 Festival of Light Grand Parade

Over 200,000 people lined the streets of Fort Myers Saturday to watch the 73rd annual Festival of Light Grand Parade. A total of 35 floats entered into this year's parade. A number of local marching bands and groups took to the parade route by foot. The best news of the evening was when the trophy for the Most Outstanding Float was presented to the Lions Club Float. District Governor John Carbaugh accepted for the Lions of District 35-I stating that it was truly an honor to be riding on a float designed by Lion Joyce Gilbert. The talents of this lion are astonishing considering that not only is she the float chairperson but she is also blind.



The Lions Club Float is a project of District 35-I and is used to promote awareness to the community showing that "we serve where we live". The North Fort Myers Noon and Fort Myers Beach Lions Clubs not only made donations to this years float but were also involved with it's construction. It just goes to show you that with Lions "All Things Are Possible. A special congratulations goes out to Lion Joyce and her committee for a job well done!!!