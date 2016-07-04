A little bit of Liverpool in Matlacha

Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens, 4637 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, is hosting musician Jim Tucke each Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tucke combines drums, piano and vocals simultaneously in a solo act that he has taken to venues throughout Lee and Collier counties. He specializes in the music of the Beatles and feels right at home playing in front of the large backdrop of the Fab Four on the stage in the waterfront botanical gardens. Tucke has been called "a real crowd pleaser." He gives visitors an interactive experience and sometimes adds his own twist to personalize the Beatles' lyrics. Kick back on a Sunday afternoon with the sounds of the '60s.
