Little Witches, Pumpkins and Princesses are Invading Pine Island

By: Kiwanian Pat Burman

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island with the help of other Island businesses and residents will again be sponsoring the annual Fall Festival “Halloween Party”, October 30thfrom 11:00 am ‘till 2:00 pm

All Pine Island children up to age 11 are encouraged to attend this FREE event. Older young people may volunteer to help. The Kiwanis provide a safe place to receive candy and prizes as well as play supervised games. Many parents look forward to this event and are grateful to all the island partners who make it possible through donations and volunteering.

Last year the event had nearly 300 kids plus their family members attend this annual party. Our Lady of The Miraculous Medal Church is donating the location and kitchen help where they will cook Haunted Hot Dogs.

You can have your photo taken by Joan & Phil Rosenberg in the Spooky Photo Corner if you dare. Tonya Player from the Pine Island Library will be telling a spooky story in the Dark Corner. Pine Island Community Church Youth Group will be popping up some colorful popcorn and the spooky man spinning a web of cotton candy, make sure you get yours.

This year the club has added a new attraction to the Halloween Party; a professional Magic Show sponsored by TIB Banks in St. James City. Other attractions available to all who attend; Costume Parade and Contest, Games, Prizes, Bounce Houses, Mini All Star Basketball Game and so much more we can’t list it all. The party is free to all Pine Island Elementary School Students and their younger brothers and sisters. All the kids will receive a free hot dog, chips and drink lunch, free popcorn, cotton candy, bag of candy, prizes and so much more… Hot dogs, chips and drink lunch will be available to the adults for a small donation that will go towards next year’s party.

If you are an older young person and would like to volunteer to help decorate the day before or work a few hours the day of the event then call Patty at 239-283-0777 and she will sign you up. This is a great way to get some community service hours for high school and college.

Co-sponsor of Booths for this years event are: VFW Women Aux. of Pine Island Joan & Phil Rosenberg, Pine Island Girl Scouts, A&A Consulting, Pine Island/Matlacha Fire Department, Pine Island Girl Scouts, Bobby Holloway Org., Natical Mile, Creative Coast Pre-School, SAS Program, Beacon of HOPE, Pine Island Library, Honc Excavating, Inc.,

Co-sponsors who have donated funds to help with the expenses: Honc Excavating, Inc., Greater Pine Island Water Company, Women of the Moose in St. James City, Winn Dixie in St. James City, Sandy Hook Restaurant, Buzzy Phillips Financial Services, in Bokeelia, Nick & Jane Mohar, Olive Garden, on Pine Island Road, John Cammick, Alice Burner, and Complete Kart Care. Call now and have your name added to this great list of co-sponsors.

Co-sponsor who have donated prizes, coupons and candy: Dairy Queen in St. James City, Starbucks Coffee in Cape Coral, Pine Island Growers, LLC, Riverside Dental in St. James City, Stormie Futch, Barbara Lewis, Ad&PrintCraft in Bokeelia, SW Capital Bank, Mel Brinson, Lawyer, Call now and have your name added to this great list of candy and prize co-sponsors.

We invite all Pine Island Businesses and residents to become a co-sponsor of this FREE community service event. You can help by donating a little money, some candy or your time. It all has value and will help in the planning of this community service event. If you work on Pine Island or own a business this is a great way to promote your business and services. It is as easy as sponsoring a booth. All you need to do is come up with an idea for a game (kids ages 1-12 years), buy some candy or prizes for each child who plays and of course have fun. If you sponsor a game you may bring and hang your business banner in your booth area. This is a community service event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island and co-sponsored by residents and businesses of Pine Island and the surrounding areas that care about our youth. Act now and HELP; the kids always show their appreciation by having lots of fun.

If you would like to make a donation you can drop it off at: TIB Bank in St. James City, Century 21 Real Estate office in St. James City, Edward Jones in Matlacha, Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce in Matlacha or Ad&PrintCraft in Bokeelia. For monetary donations make checks out to: Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island P.O. Box 111 St. James City, FL 33956 Pat Burman, Chairman’s Helper 239-283-0777 email: info@PineIslandKiwanis.com www.PineIslandKiwanis.com