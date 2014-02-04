Live Auction to Benefit Helping Paws Animal Sanctuary

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 04/02/2014 - 10:02am

By Marnie Miszewski

April 8th is right around the corner and we are working our tails off th get ready for the big night.

Space is limited and tickets are going fast, so don’t wait too long to reserve your seat.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

They include dinner, drink ticket, entertainment, raffle ticket and a coupon for a free brunch.

Dinner, check-in and the silent auction is from 5:00-6:30. The live auction starts at 7:00 and we

will have an after party with coffee and danish at 8:00 for those wishing to stay. If that wasn’t

enough, we will have music on the patio by Yard Dog Charlie!

We have a wide variety of exciting things to bid on. Here are just a few:

Vacations

• Africa

• Cape Cod Stay-cations

• Sandpiper resort on Fort Myers Beach

• Westin Cape Coral resort @ Marina Village

• Hot Air Balloon Rides Autographed Memorabilia

• Helmet - Dan Marino

• Framed photo - Lebron James

• Framed photo -Jimmy Buffet & more !

Jewelry

• Diamond, blue topaz and platinum ring

• Blue topaz earrings

• Asscher cut earrings & more !

Gift Certificates to many Local Businesses

Baskets, Collectibles, Pet Supplies, & More!

For more information call Marnie (239) 283-9100

www.helpingpawsanimalsanctuary.com