  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Local Artist Leoma Lovegrove's Art Fills the Lobby of Hotel Indigo in Downtown Ft. Myers River District

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 02/20/2012 - 1:29pm

Ceiling Art, a new art exhibiion by Matlacha artist Leoma Lovegrove, features her Van Gogh series. During Art Walk on March 2, 2012, , Lovegrove will mingle with visitors and will give a gallery talk about her work from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m. during a wine reception in the hotel lobby. The Hot Flashz will entertain throughout the evening.

Ft. Myers, Florida Feb 20, 2012 -- For artist Leoma Lovegrove, a visit to Auvers in France proved a turning point in developing her technique. In the wheatfield where Vincent Van Gogh painted, Lovegrove was similarly inspired by the brilliant yellow of the wheat against the Nornamdy sky. Returning home to Matlacha, she wanted to reproduce that color. "That was the first time I used neon paint," she said. She set to work and completed a dozen paintings in three days. They originally hung on the ceiling of Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens.

The four remaining works are on display at Hotel Indigo. 2115 Main St., Fort Myers.

"This series also was the first time I used splattering," she said. "But I don't just throw paint haphazardly. There is method to my madness. I am true to the impressionistic style. " The four paintings, however, are not copies of Van Gogh's work. Lovegrove employed her own brush strokes and her own color palette. "I Leomatized his portraits," she said. Sharing the fact that Van Gogh's works were once used for target practice and thus lost forever, Lovegrove recounted how one of her paintings met a similar fate. "My husband was packaging painted coconuts to send to Disney. I told him to use some cardboard from my studio. Unfortunately, I hadn't turned the cardboard over before he cut it up," Lovegrove said. "I lost a Van Gogh portrait that day. "Lovegrove is staunch in her defense of Van Gogh's mental health. She has long felt he was murdered and evidence is mounting to show she may be correct in that assessment. "A crazy man doesn't paint like that," she said.

For more information call Hotel Indigo at (239) 332-1395.

