Local Event Raises $5400 for Cancer Organization - Candlelighters of SW Florida

Bryan and Diana Stockbridge of Gulf Coast Kayak presented a check for all proceeds raised from the 2016 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament to Klair from Candlelighters of Southwest Florida on Wednesday December 7th.

Photo: Left to Right (Mike Hammond Coordinator of The Calusa Blueway, Bryan Stockbridge & Diana Stockbridge owners of Gulf Coast Kayak and Klair M. Snellbaker/Executive Director/Candlelighters of Southwest Florida). Just over $5400 was raised with help from Mike Hammond from The Great Calusa Blueway, many local sponsors and especially Lisa Dense from Olde Fish House Marina who hosted the event on Saturday November 12th and also raised just over $1000 in Bingo proceeds through the month of November.

The Olde Fish House hosts free Bingo every Tuesday night at 6:30 with half of proceeds going to local charities. Candlelighters of Southwest Florida, Inc., an independent non-profit charity providing support, education and assistance for children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders.

For more information or to donate visit them at http://www.candlelightersswfl.org/

