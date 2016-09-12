Home

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Local Event Raises $5400 for Cancer Organization - Candlelighters of SW Florida

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 12/09/2016 - 4:14pm

Bryan and Diana Stockbridge of Gulf Coast Kayak presented a check for all proceeds raised from the 2016 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament to Klair from Candlelighters of Southwest Florida on Wednesday December 7th.

Photo: Left to Right (Mike Hammond Coordinator of The Calusa Blueway, Bryan Stockbridge & Diana Stockbridge owners of Gulf Coast Kayak and Klair M. Snellbaker/Executive Director/Candlelighters of Southwest Florida). Just over $5400 was raised with help from Mike Hammond from The Great Calusa Blueway, many local sponsors and especially Lisa Dense from Olde Fish House Marina who hosted the event on Saturday November 12th and also raised just over $1000 in Bingo proceeds through the month of November.

The Olde Fish House hosts free Bingo every Tuesday night at 6:30 with half of proceeds going to local charities. Candlelighters of Southwest Florida, Inc., an independent non-profit charity providing support, education and assistance for children diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders.

For more information or to donate visit them at http://www.candlelightersswfl.org/

Diana and Bryan Stockbridge would like to thank those who sponsored this event:

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 