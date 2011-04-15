Local Family Finally Gets Son's Military Awards

American Legion Service Officer Dick Thomas was contacted by Leon Ober in March of 2009 to see if he could help with the memorial services for his son Stephan, an Air Force Veteran, who had just passed away.
Ober also wanted the awards his son earned during his time in the Air Force.
The memorial services were concluded without much trouble, however, obtaining the medals and ribbons proved a more difficult and timely undertaking.
“On April 20, 2009, I contacted the proper government agency with all the forms needed and waited until March 23, 2011 to receive the awards,” Thomas said.
Stephen Peter Ober was awarded the following: National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon.
Leon Ober finally has his son’s military awards.
