Local Kiwanis Club in Contest to Win $10,000 in Books for Local P. I. Elementary School

Best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell’s latest book, David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants could have been written for Pine Island Elementary School. Gladwell says everyone gets the story wrong. It is David, not Goliath, who has the upper hand. His small size gives him the advantage of speed and agility.

Like David, Pine Island Elementary makes the most of its small size to achieve results bigger schools only dream of. It has been named a Florida A-rated school for 15 years running.

Now, backed by the Pine Island Kiwanis, the little school that could is out to win another challenge. A $10,000 Reading Oasis is up for grabs by the school that can garner the most “likes” for its Facebook page. In just a few days, https://www.facebook.com/PIKiwanisOpenBooksOpenMinds topped 400 likes, but many more are needed to compete against bigger schools around the state.

The $10,000 prize is jointly sponsored by the Florida Kiwanis District and Scholastic Books. If it wins, Pine Island Elementary will have a space custom-made for reading. “Likes” of the special page will be counted until January 25, 2014, at 6:00 p.m. Wouldn’t you like to see the underdog win?

