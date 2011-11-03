Home

Local Kiwanis Club Makes $1000 Donation to FISH Organization

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/11/2011 - 5:35pm

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island was honored to have Dianne and Kent from FISH as their guest speakers and to present Dianna Higgins with a check for $1000.00.   

Andre’ Mule’ president of the Kiwanis said “They gave us a ton of great information about (Andre' Mule' and Dianne Higginstheir organization.  Did you know that FISH doesn’t do any active fundraising? Yet they gave out over $35,000.00 in special needs to island residents last year.”  Ms. Higgins said “there were two different months over the summer where FISH spent over $5,000.”

They exist from the help of other non-profit organization who make donations and by community donations.

Higgins said “FISH was started 24 years ago with 2 lady’s and a $50 donation from the Kiwanis Club.”  Next year will be FISH’s 25thAnniversary.

Services offered by FISH over the years

• Non-emergency transportation: to medical facilities, grocery store, pharmacy, and banks etc. to individuals with no other access to transpiration
• Mobility Equipment to lend: Wheelchairs, walkers, etc.
• Special Needs: emergency assistance for rent, utilities, medical, etc.
• Respite: Relief to non-paid, primary caregivers for approximately 4 hours, once a week.
• In-Touch: Contact with homebound individuals either by phone or home visits.
• Lead Agency in the Pine Island “Basket Brigade” Program

 PINE ISLAND FISH, INC. 2010 ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

• Answered and assisted a total of 1476 calls
• Food Certificate and East Baskets to 48 households with 66 children (assisted by the Matlacha Hookers and Red Hat Society
• New school clothes for 174 children
• New toys for 75 families with 198 children at Christmas
• Christmas Baskets 40 seniors/singles/couples (assisted by the Food Pantry and Matlacha Hookers)
• Rent assistance for 43 clients
• Utility bill assistance for 82 clients
• Prescription/other necessary bills assistance for 49 clients
• Loaned residents in need over 250 pieces of mobility equipment
• Matched donors with clients for specialized equipment such as hospital beds and scooters
• Fish’s volunteers logged may hours providing non-emergency transportation for island residents for doctors’ visits and essential shipping/errands.

If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation please contact Diane dianneh23@yahoo.comYou can go to www.pineislandfish.orgto see upcoming events.  

