Local Resident Graduates from UCF

On May 7, 2016, Nathaniel M. A. Burman was awarded a B.S.B.A. degree with Honors from University of Central Florida's school of Business Administration, majoring in marketing and minoring in computer science.

Nathaniel graduated from Mariner High School and Florida SouthWestern State, then known as Edison State College. For the past 10 years he has been concurrently working in marketing and web programming for Cove Systems, an Enterprise Resource and Point of Sale accounting software company located in St James City and with customers worldwide. Frank Valcarcel, President and owner of Cove Systems and his wife Ila attended Nathaniel's graduation ceremony in Orlando and is Vice-President of Marketing at Cove.

Nathaniel's parents, Mike and Patty Burman, are owner's of Ad&PrintCraft of SW FL located in Bokeelia and whose family have been residents of Pine Island for over fifty years. Patty said, "He was a drummer in a very popular rock band (DV8) in high school and at one concert had two thousand girls screaming his name. It took us some persuading to convince him that it probably wouldn't last long." Mike said, "While we are, of course, proud of his accomplishment, it is still just another step. What I am most proud of is his left brain, right brain balance and what really separates him from the crowd is that he is truly a thoughtful modern-day renaissance man." Nathaniel has a younger brother Aaron Burman who does tech support for Cox Communications and younger sister Rachel Burman Stack who is a proud new mother of a baby boy and two grandparents Barbara Lewis and Dick Dawson who are all very proud of Nathaniel's accomplishments.

Nathaniel said , "I had to work very hard for good grades since there were lots of geniuses attending UCF from all over the world who kept pushing the grade curve forward." He went on to say, "I am also focused on empowering communities through community service by participating in events sponsored by local non-profits like the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Pine Island Kiwanis, and other Pine Island events for which my parents have been instrumental in fund-raising since I was very young."

UCF is the second largest university in the country and graduated about 8000 total students this year. There were nearly 1000 graduating students in Nathaniel's Business Administration class; two Doctorates and 27 MBA's included. For comparison; the College of Engineering and Computer Science graduated over 200 Masters Degrees and 39 PHD's; the vast majority of whom were of foreign nationality. The President of ESPN cable sports network and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks, John Skipper, gave the commencement speech to the Business Administration class and encouraged the students by suggesting, tongue-in-cheek, that the secret of his success was watching lots of sports.

Due to its high quality science and engineering departments and proximity to the NASA facilities, UCF has won a number of far reaching technical, engineering, and aerospace research contracts. The school has won the National Computer Hacking competition for the third year in a row, beating out MIT, Harvard and the other fine technical schools around the county. The UCF football program had the 2nd place quarterback in the NFL draft behind the Heisman Trophy winning "Johnny Football," Johnny Manziel, who has since had some problems with his career. 2014 UCF Quarterback, Blake Bortles had a record year before deciding to enter the NFL draft and has been playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars for two years now while the team is consistently moving up in the rankings.