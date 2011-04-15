London May Have Their Royal Family - So Does Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 04/15/2011 - 1:34pm

Pine Island will be crowning their 12th Queen for MangoMania.

Your presence is requested As a new Queen is born.

It’s time the tiara finds a new head to adorn.

Our Queens don’t get dethroned and they don’t get replaced.

The group just gets larger they add a new face.

We’ll welcome her in true royal fashion.

We’ll share our experience our knowledge, our passion.

Who “she” is Remains to be seen.

But it won’t change your status You’ll always be a Queen!

Let’s show our support & add to the fun.

Multiple Queens are better than one!



2011 Who will it be?, 2010 Carie Call, 2009 Robin Lilly, 2008 Lynn Berreitter, 2007 Tonya Player, 2006 Theresa Roach, 2005 Betsy Clayton, 2004 Kim Foures, 2003 Jennifer Jennings, 2002 Nicole Ashmore, 2001 Heidi Talbott, 2000 Nancy Goodwin, 1999 Susan Corry.



WHAT: 2011-2012 Mango Queen Crowning Party

WHEN: Thursday, April 21 2011

TIME: 6:00 pm

WHERE: St. James Civic Association 3300 4th Ave.,

St. James City, Florida 33956

Corner of 4th & Lemon St, SJC



Also for your added pleasure the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will be holding its Business After-Hours. Come and network with other businesses. See what services are offered right here on Pine Island. Tell the other members what your services are and where you are located. Bring business cards, shake hands and pass out business cards. We want to know what each and everyone of you do and where you do it. Bring a friend or other local business that is not a member and let them see what the Chamber can do for their business. Come and meet the MangoMania Royalty & New Queen that will be crowed this special night. If you have questions on location call Lisa at 239-283-0888