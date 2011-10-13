Long Time Resident and Business Man Dies After Single Car Crash

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 10/13/2011 - 3:27pm

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of a single car crash around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday evening on October 12, 2012. According to a sheriff’s office the accident was in the area of 4141 Stringfellow Road, St. James City, Florida.

Deputies found a gold colored, four-door, 2006 Mercedes-Benz off the roadway.

The vehicle had crashed into a large pine tree.

Pine Island long time resident and attorney Albert Louis Tidwell, 78 of 2209 Macadamia Lane, St. James City, Florida was the only person in the vehicle.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department Investigators said “Tidwell was traveling southbound on Stringfellow Road when his vehicle swerved of Stringfellow Road and struck the tree.

Tidwell was transported to Cape Coral Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators said, “Tidwell suffered a medical event, which led to the crash”