Long Time Resident's Becoming Homeless

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/14/2010 - 2:46pm

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has issued an order requiring the closing of the Pink Citrus Trailer Park due to the failing of its wastewater package system.

The permit for the wastewater plant at Pink Citrus expired a few days ago and the owner is not seeking renewal. The system was one of 11 such package systems on the island, and probably the oldest and most problematic.

I understand the residents of Pink Citrus will be given a period of time to find new accommodations.

Phil Buchanan