Longtime Pine Island Resident Named ClamJam Chairman

Bill Wright, Director of the Center for Organic & Sustainable Living, has announced that longtime resident Pat Burman of and owner of Ad & Print Craft and Radikal Productions, Inc. has agreed to chair the 2nd Annual ClamJam Food & Music Festival to be held January 23 & 24, 2016 at Green Planet Farm in Bokeelia.

Bill commented, "While last year’s ClamJam event was successful, it proved quite a challenge for the small organization so this year we’re pleased to announce the addition of a professional planner to organize and manage the event."

This annual fundraiser for the Center for Organic & Sustainable Living helps fund their Community Garden Project, Young Gardeners Workshop Series, Agricultural Education Programs, and this year COSL is also including a scholarship to be awarded to a student studying sustainable agriculture.

For more information about the Center call: William Wright 239-872-9039

For more information about the Pine Island ClamJam Food and Music Festival call: Event Chairman Pat Burman 239-283-0777

Calling all Local Clam Farms and Local Seafood Suppliers and fishermen. Let us Showcase your catch of the day.