Lovegrove Competes in Finals at SW Florida's Got Talent

Cheer Leoma on as she paints live at Coconut Point Hyatt this Tuesday
Leoma Lovegrove hits the stage with paint flying during the finals of "Southwest Florida's Got Talent!" on Tuesday, September 28, 2010 at 5:30 pm. Ten finalists from Lee and Collier counties will compete for prizes. The event is at the Coconut Point Hyatt Regency in Estero Florida. The event is a fundraiser for the SW Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. $10.00 donation at the door. Celebrities judges.
Leoma Lovegrove has five minutes to complete a large painting.
Contact
Leoma Lovegrove
239-822-4109
http://www.leomalovegrove.com
