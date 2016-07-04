Lovegrove is a Finalist for the SW Florida's Got Talent.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 07/30/2010 - 9:05am

Leoma continues to Paint Out Loud for upcoming 9/11 event, and in the process wins a spot in the finals in Southwest Florida Talent show

JULY 26, 2010

Pine Island, Florida. Leoma Lovegrove has Painted Out Loud all over the world, but last night she brought her act home and won the preliminary of the second annual Southwest Florida's Got Talent contest at the Edison Restaurant. In the time it took Leann Rimes to belt out "God Bless America," Lovegrove had painted a bald eagle in front of Judges Randy Henderson, Mayor of Fort Myers; Fort Myers Chief of Police Douglas Baker; Pam Cronin, Vice President of Fund Stuff at the Shell Factory; and "Wild Bill" Woods of Fox-TV.

I left the beak and feet for the end," Lovegrove said. "As the song was ending, the audience let out a gasp when they recognized the eagle."

A second competition is scheduled for Naples on Aug. 28. The top five contestants from each location will compete in the finale on Sept. 28 at a location as yet not named.

Watch the painting come to life by clicking the link below. Remember, it is only THREE MINUTES.

http://sharing.theflip.com/session/d78788e203ac21856aac51529f4eae6a/vide... For more information contact Leoma Lovegrove @ 239-822-4109