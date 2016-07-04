Lovegrove Gallery Opens Downtown

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 01/27/2011 - 12:30pm

Lovegrove Art Gallery Opens Downtown Fort Myers, Florida



Island Girl Goes Downtown

Fort Myers, Florida. January 24, 2011. Leoma Lovegrove is best known for her galleries on Sanibel and Matlacha. Now, she has caught the downtown vibe in the revitalized River District of Fort Myers. She recently opened Lovegrove Art Gallery on First and Broadway at 2200 First Street Fort Myers, Florida.

To mark the opening, Lovegrove has produced a series of prints and notecards that celebrate the downtown lifestyle. During her first evening at her new gallery, she painted a 12 ft x 8 ft. floor mat live during January's Art Walk. The gallery is open daily 10am - 5pm and closed on Sunday.

For more information contact

Leoma Lovegrove 239-822-4109

Allison, The Franklin Shops 239-333-3130