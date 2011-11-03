Lovegrove Paints Portrait of Steven Tyler

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 03/11/2011 - 2:10pm

Here Comes the Judge, Steven Tyler to Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens in Matlacha. Leoma Lovegrove to paint portraits of Steven Tyler all weekend, live on her stage in the gallery's botanical gardens.

American Idol fans may never have the opportunity to meet Steven Tyler in the flesh, but they can see him almost come alive under the paint brush of Leoma Lovegrove at special Painting Out Loud performances. Lovegrove will be painting Tyler's portrait during the Creative Coast weekend at her Matlacha gallery. The performances are free and she will paint live on stage during the two days of the Creative Coast Weekends. March 12 and 13 from 10 am - 6 pm. In addition, Leoma will be at the gallery Friday evening March 11, for a "Meet and Greet" from 4 pm -to 8 pm. Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens is located in the heart of Matlacha, Florida at 4637 Pine Island Road NW. For those using a GPS use Cape Coral as the city. Our little village is still so teeny that the GPS does not recognize it. Surprises await you if you can find us! For more information call 239-283-6453

Prints and note cards of the portrait will soon be available.

Does anyone know how to reach Steven Tyler?

I would like to present him with his portrait, in person!

