Lovegrove Receives TripAdvisor Award

Matlacha Island, Florida – June 8, 2016. Lovegrove Gallery and Gardens, one of Florida’s most colorful destinations today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its sixth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“The staff and I are thrilled to receive this TripAdvisor award of Excellence, and, we want to thank the many visitors to our gallery for submitting their fabulous reviews throughout the years. It inspires me to keep creating for our guests and to make their visit special,” said Leoma Lovegrove.

"With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honors hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

About Lovegrove Gallery and Gardens

International Headquarters of renowned painter and entrepreneur Leoma Lovegrove. Her Gallery and Gardens have been featured in magazines and the social media across the globe and is one of Florida’s most colorful destinations.