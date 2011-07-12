Lovergrove Featured on Famous German TV Show

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 12/07/2011 - 3:31pm

Local Artist Leoma Lovegrove will be featured on a German TV Science Show "Galileo"

Leoma said "Raphael Lauer and his film crew came to my gallery to shoot a segment for an upcoming show in Germany."

Raphael Lauer is

the producer for a German TV science show named "Galileo". He read an in-flight magazine about Leoma Lovegrove's Coconut Postcards and was really excited. He is producing an international a film about “the seven most extraordinary business ideas in the world”. They already filmed a guy from Sweden who is making paper out of elk-poo, a “rent – a dog” in Japan or the “Boomwhackers” - inventor in Arizona.

He shared, "But I think this film also needs a part about Leoma and her coconut-postcards and I hope you are interested too! Leoma said "We can't wait to see the segment air sometime in March of 2012." The show Galileo is a very famous daily prime time show with an average market share of 18 percent that is watched by millions of viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Stop by the gallery over the Holiday Season and see what treatures await you in Beautiful Matlacha, Florida. There is always something fun and exciting going on at Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens in Matlacha.