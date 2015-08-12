In Loving Memory of Beverly Lynette Lauber

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 12/08/2015 - 4:03pm

Beverly Lynette Lauber

August 1, 1942 - December 5, 2015

Beverly Lynette Lauber loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on December 5, 2015.

Beverly, born to Haywood and Pauline Klimitchek in Halletsville, Texas on August 1, 1942, lived in Matlacha, FL.

She is survived by her husband Richard Lauber; her sister, Vivian Valagura; son Shane Lauber (wife Jamie Lauber); and daughter Nicole McQuade (husband Sean McQuade).

Also surviving are her five loving grandchildren who will miss her dearly; Matthew Lauber, Alexis Lauber, Brendon McQuade, Madison Lauber, and Haydon McQuade.

While there are people here on earth that will miss her, she is now with her loving parents, family and friends who have preceded her as angels have carried her on wings, with full breath, to the kingdom of heaven.

A viewing will be held at Coral Ridge Funeral Home on Thursday, December 9th from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, Cape Coral on Friday, December 11th at 1pm with entombment to follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Golisano Childrens Hospital of Southwest Florida, Ft. Myers, FL at (239) 343-6950 or via the web at http://www.childrenshospitalgoal.org/ or the COPD foundation at copdfoundation.org.