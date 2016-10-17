Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Home

Mammoth Rooftop Trump Sign In Heart of Matlacha Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 10/17/2016 - 8:19am

Matlacha Island. October 17, 2016. Leoma Lovegrove has painted large canvases in support of Donald Trump. They are now installed on top of of her international headquarters at 4637 Pine Island Rd. NW, where thousands drive by daily. Both the federal and Florida constitutions protect political speech, which includes the right of a property owner to put up signs on their land or building that support a political candidate. But apparently some people in or driving through Matlacha Island don’t feel bound by the Constitution.

Six times now they’ve removed, stolen or run over the signs she's put up to express my support for Donald Trump. In one case someone even climbed up on the roof of the gallery to take the signs that had placed on the mannequins that sit on the drip edge. Well that’s just not acceptable to her!

Lovegrove shares the following... "So I went to work, painted 3 by 4 foot letters on heavy canvas which together spell TRUMP and installed them on Lovegrove Gallery & Garden’s roof along with security cameras that will record anyone who tries to tamper with protected right of free speech. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is also providing increased surveillance so that nothing happens to the signage over the next 26 days.

Funny thing. I’ve already had inquiries from people who want to buy the letters once the election is over. I don’t feel right about making money on the election, so I’m going to donate the proceeds of sale to provide scholarships for up to 5 people to go to the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy to become a law enforcement officers, firefighters or EMTs. Tuition costs range from slightly over $1,000 for EMT certification to more than $3,300 for law enforcement. This election has become so bitter. People are shouting and throwing things as they drive by the gallery. But I always make lemonade when life deals me lemons, and it will be gratifying if the time it has taken me to paint and install the new sign supports some new LE, firefighter or EMT cadets.

And how's this for a good omen? As we installed the letters on gallery roof today, Bonnie spied an bald eagle flying overhead. Then we spotted a second, then a third and finally a fourth. I know. I know. Bald eagle nesting season just started on October 1 and they were no doubt looking for a place to establish and eyrie. But not one, but four bald eagles, at the very moment we were installing our new sign?

As you can see, I’m passionate about Donald Trump. I do believe he will make America great again. He’s not part of the Washington inner circle, the establishment that gets nothing done and no longer listens to the voice of the people. I believe that he will do what he says he will do. I feel safe with Donald Trump. I feel protected. And whether you agree or disagree with me, it’s my right to express my support!"

»
  • Login to post comments
  • 9932 reads
Pine Island News
& Its Advertisers
Wish You & Yours
Merry Christmas
&
Happy
Holidays!!

Pine Island Events

« December 2016 »
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Items of Note

  • NOW! 4th of July, 2016 - Here for 4th of July, 2016 Parade video
  • HERE! Pie Eating Contest- MangoMania 2016 video
  • 4th of July, 2015 - Here for 4th of July, 2015 Parade video
  • MangoMania Video - video link
  • Actual Photo of the Calusa Golden
    Mask     discovered over 40 years ago

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 