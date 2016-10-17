Mammoth Rooftop Trump Sign In Heart of Matlacha Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 10/17/2016 - 8:19am

Matlacha Island. October 17, 2016. Leoma Lovegrove has painted large canvases in support of Donald Trump. They are now installed on top of of her international headquarters at 4637 Pine Island Rd. NW, where thousands drive by daily. Both the federal and Florida constitutions protect political speech, which includes the right of a property owner to put up signs on their land or building that support a political candidate. But apparently some people in or driving through Matlacha Island don’t feel bound by the Constitution.

Six times now they’ve removed, stolen or run over the signs she's put up to express my support for Donald Trump. In one case someone even climbed up on the roof of the gallery to take the signs that had placed on the mannequins that sit on the drip edge. Well that’s just not acceptable to her!

Lovegrove shares the following... "So I went to work, painted 3 by 4 foot letters on heavy canvas which together spell TRUMP and installed them on Lovegrove Gallery & Garden’s roof along with security cameras that will record anyone who tries to tamper with protected right of free speech. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is also providing increased surveillance so that nothing happens to the signage over the next 26 days.

Funny thing. I’ve already had inquiries from people who want to buy the letters once the election is over. I don’t feel right about making money on the election, so I’m going to donate the proceeds of sale to provide scholarships for up to 5 people to go to the Southwest Florida Public Service Academy to become a law enforcement officers, firefighters or EMTs. Tuition costs range from slightly over $1,000 for EMT certification to more than $3,300 for law enforcement. This election has become so bitter. People are shouting and throwing things as they drive by the gallery. But I always make lemonade when life deals me lemons, and it will be gratifying if the time it has taken me to paint and install the new sign supports some new LE, firefighter or EMT cadets.

And how's this for a good omen? As we installed the letters on gallery roof today, Bonnie spied an bald eagle flying overhead. Then we spotted a second, then a third and finally a fourth. I know. I know. Bald eagle nesting season just started on October 1 and they were no doubt looking for a place to establish and eyrie. But not one, but four bald eagles, at the very moment we were installing our new sign?

As you can see, I’m passionate about Donald Trump. I do believe he will make America great again. He’s not part of the Washington inner circle, the establishment that gets nothing done and no longer listens to the voice of the people. I believe that he will do what he says he will do. I feel safe with Donald Trump. I feel protected. And whether you agree or disagree with me, it’s my right to express my support!"