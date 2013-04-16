Manatee's Still Dying From Red Tide

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/16/2013 - 9:45am

Pine Island, FL - Fourteen year old Nick Cornell from New Jersey is a proud young man today.

While vacationing in Florida Nick wanted to see a manatee, so their group planned a trip to Pine Island Sound.

Shortly after arriving Nick spotted a manatee that was in distress. Some of the tourists jumped into the waters in Pine Island Sound and held the manatee for two hours, helping it to breathe, while a family friend call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for help.

Reports were that the manatee was sick from the red tide; rescuers took the manatee to Lowry Park in Tampa for treatment.

It has been reported that 256 manatees have died this year related to the outbreak of red tide. If you see a distressed or dead manatee you should call the wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922.