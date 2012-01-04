Home

MangoMania 2012 Art Contest Underway

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Sun, 04/01/2012 - 11:04am

The annual contest for the artwork for MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival has begun!
All Pine Island residents and artists are eligible to enter the contest.
There are 2 divisions – one for children under age 12, and one for age 12 and up. All designs should be submitted on 8 ½ X 11 white paper.

The winning entries will be used for the design of the 2012 MangoMania T- shirts, and artists are therefore limited to 2 – D media such as painting (watercolor, oil, pastels and acrylic) or graphic design. The design should include the year 2012 and the artwork to be T-Shirt friendly.

The winning art becomes the property of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and the MangoMania Committee.

The winner in the children’s division will be awarded a $50 cash prize, two complimentary tickets to MangoMania and a tee shirt with their design; the adult winner will receive $300, two complimentary tickets to MangoMania and a tee shirt. The adult winner’s artwork will appear on all print advertisement for MangoMania – posters, flyers, print ads, web ads. Both winners will have a T-Shirt signing at the 16th Annual MangoMania Fruit Festival at the German American Social Club on Saturday July 21st.

Entry forms are available at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Pine Island library, StoneGate Bank, Pine Island Art Galleries and at www.PineIslandNews.com

All entries are due at the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center by Friday, May 1st. For additional information, feel free to contact Lou Demek Demek at 941-875-3653

Remember – MangoMania is “All About the Mango”. Be creative, original, and colorful when creating your design!

Click on the links below for printable copies
http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/sites/default/files/2012...
http://pineislandnews.com/Pine_Island_News_Blog/sites/default/files/2012...

