MangoMania 2012 Volunteer Appreciation Party

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 08/08/2012 - 2:06pm

On Friday, August 3rd, the new Greater Pine Island Chamber of

Commerce Administrative Assistant to the Board, Jennifer Jennings and her MangoMania Committee held an appreciation party for the volunteers who worked at MangoMania 2012. Jennings took over the Chamber position upon the resignation 4 months ago of Lisa Benton who held the position for the previous six years.

This was an extremely hard year for the Chamber with the arson fire destroying the building on January 13, 2012 and a few months later the resignation of the Chamber's director of six years. In addition, finding a location and setting up temporary quarters for the "temporary" Chamber offices, keeping the Chamber doors open, working with Chamber ambassadors, planning and organizing the Chambers biggest and only fundraiser MangoMania. It was made clear at this party that Jennings and a few members stepped up and volunteered much time and helped in the pre-event planning of MangoMania and a lot of volunteers during the two days of the event made this event as successful as possible. The one thing over which Jennings had no control was the weather during the two days of MangoMania.



Operation manager, Lisa Dence of Old Fish House Marina and Richard Smith a dedicated MangoMania volunteer worked out all of the party details. Richard called the volunteers two days before the event, to let them know about the party that was being planned for them. Richard found someone to donate and smoke a pig and Lisa from Olde Fish House made her famous fish house coleslaw and baked beans and booked some great live music performed by The Certified Band.

This party was in recognition of volunteers who worked in the heat and rain for two or more days during MangoMania 2012; over 49 attended. Jennifer said, “It’s our way of saying thank you to those who worked so hard. This event would not be possible without their help.”

Lindy Lord Cooper, manager at Champion Self Storage said “We have volunteered at MangoMania for the past five years and at no time were we ever invited to an application party. It was fun and I’m glad they went back to their roots of MangoMango.” Champion also was a sponsor at the event. Some of the members and volunteers remembered attending a volunteer appreciation parties during the first eight years of MangoMania, it was also a good time.

Beth Durling, owner of Dr. Watson’s Liquor store located in St. James City brought her entire crew to enjoy a night out. Beth came up with recipe of the the Mango featured drink this year. Beth said, “This is really nice to have an after party so we can meet the others who volunteered. This show of appreciation makes you want to help next year.”



Pat Burman said, “We nick-named John Bohanek the “The Mango Ice Man”, certainly not because he has a cold heart but because he ran 40 pound bags of ice for 9 hours on Saturday and was still able to move Sunday morning. He then worked the ice delivery for another 6 hours Sunday.”

John isn’t a member of the Chamber and he doesn’t own a company. He volunteers because he enjoys helping and working. John said “I have worked MangoMania for many years. I started with Pat when she was chairman. It was Pat, Paul Eckenroad, Al Mills and I who set up the events; boy that was a long time ago.” John continued, “I also volunteer and help Pat with Taste of Pine Island, a Pine Island event that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island Also, I know the proceeds raised from Taste goes to the youth of Pine Island & the Kiwanis Scholarship Program .”

Jennings presented a thank you card and Chamber pin to each volunteer as a sign of appreciation for their volunteering. Each volunteer received a smoked pork dinner with baked beans and coleslaw. Drinks were available in the ship store. She would like to thank the following individuals who volunteered at MangoMania 2012:

• Richard Smith • Queen Cassy and husband Paul Skau sons Jordan Skau & Kyle Skau and daughter Morgan Skau • Jennifer’s daughters Jacqualine Jennings and Rhea Jennings • Frankie Calderone

• Mira Cremora • MangoMania Ice Man John Bohanek • Dylan Marsha • Steve Roya • Joe Carlton • Robin Parmerlee • Michelle Divietro • Lindy Lord-Cooper • Linda Lee Bagranoff • Wendy Kline • Cheryl Lamn • Marilynn Campbell • Rick Alvarez • Jodi Carlton • D.J. & Tom Rusick • Sandy Gresham • Bonnie Query • Rafael & Karen Ramos • Mark Rudolph • Mike Shymansky • Barb Higgins • Sandy Kerr • Wendy Filler • Judy Crago • Barbara Guzman • Helen Andrews • Jim & Donna Hembree

• Cynthia Walker • Richard Shore • Pat Burman and her daughter Rachel Burman • Rosa & Martin Yaffey • Ayia Lindquist • Sheilana Massey • Jennifer Suarez • Dorlinda Borghi • Diane Maher • Kelly Lloyd • Jean Lloyd • Jeannette Jones • Lisa Dence • Cynthia Walker • Gulf Access Realty staff • Dr. Watson’s Liquors staff and the members of the Chamber Board of Directors who worked the event.

See you all in 2013