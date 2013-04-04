MangoMania 2013 Art Contest Underway

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 04/04/2013 - 11:38am

Winners from last year were children's division was Ashley McGraw.

The photo in the article was for 2012 winner for the adult division was Kristine "Birdi" Smoch.

The Greater Pine Island Chamber is now looking for this years winner the annual contest for the artwork for MangoMania Tropical Fruit Festival has begun!

All Pine Island artists are eligible to enter the contest.

There are 2 divisions – one for children under age 12, and one for age 12 and up.

All designs should be submitted on 8 ½ X 11 paper.

The winning entries will be used for the design of the 2013 MangoMania T- shirts, and artis...ts are therefore limited to 2 – D media such as painting (watercolor, oil, pastels and acrylic) or graphic design. The design should include the year 2013.

The winning art becomes the property of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and the MangoMania Committee.

The winner in the children’s division will be awarded a $50 cash prize, and a tee shirt with their design; the adult winner will receive $300, and a tee shirt.

The adult winner’s artwork will appear on all print advertisement for MangoMania – posters, flyers, print ads, web ads. Both winners will have a T-Shirt signing

Entry forms are available at the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Pine Island library, Island Visions and Traders Hitching Post.

All entries are due at the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center by Tuesday April 30th. Winning designs will be announced on May 16th at the GPICC After Hours Business Card Exchange that will be held at Gulf Coast Kayaking, located at 4120 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha

Remember – MangoMania is “All About the Mango”. Be creative, original, and colorful when creating your design!

For additional information, feel free to contact Jennifer Jennings at 283-0888 or info@pineislandchamber.org