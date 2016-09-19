Mangrove Mania By Monday Music Students

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 09/19/2016 - 8:57am

Saturday, September 17, 2016 8:30 am, the brothers Warren and Gregory Van Kirk from the band Strange Arrangement could be found wading around in knee deep waters with "Monday Music" students singing songs, strumming their instruments and assisting in the planting of 10,000 red mangrove propagules on State lands in need of some shoreline stabilization.



Mangroves perform two vital roles; they serve as a nursery for a vast number of sea creatures such as tarpon and wading birds and they also serve as a barrier against storm surges, erosion and hurricanes. Unfortunately, modern development and storm damage is destroying mangrove forests at alarming rates.

Monday Music students and The Brothers Warren and Gregory Van Kirk assist in Keep Lee County Beautiful 2016 Mangrove Mania. As part of the International Coastal Cleanup, KLCB partnering with local businesses and organizations to host a hands-on outdoor education and restoration experience.

Matlacha Mariners are a proud sponsors and had all hands on deck ready to assist providing man power. Gulf Coast Kayaks provided kayaks for attendees, Captain Jack Boat Tours was on hand to provide his services for the day and The City of Cape Coral and Waste Pro all played vital roles in achieving a successful project.

For more information on Keep Lee County Beautiful visit their web site @ klcb.org