Mariner High School Senior Involved in Car Accident on Pine Island Road

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 04/24/2012 - 10:49am

April 23, 2012, approx. 4:00 PM

Mariner High School senior, 18 year old Adrienne Smith was leaving the Century 21 Realty building in St. James City after being interviewed for the Kiwanis Club of Greater Pine Island scholarship program. She remarked that she was very happy and felt good about her interview.

Immediately after leaving and heading back towards Fort Myers on Pine Island Road, another car struck her car from behind in front of the Pine Island Water Company Assoc. building and forcing her into the other lane of traffic where an oncoming car hit her head on. Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The accident is under investigation. Updates will be posted on her condition as we get them.