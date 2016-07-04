Mariner Robotics Team Set to RING IT UP! at Taste of Pine Island

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 01/22/2013 - 5:32pm

Parents and Supporters of Kids Who Love Robotics in SW Florida are pleased to announce that FTC Team 4363 - The Marinerds (Pine Island Crew) from Mariner High School will be at the Taste of Pine Island for the first time!

Our tent will feature robotics demonstrations of this year's competition called "RING IT UP!", hands-on activities for kids, and the opportunity to learn more about FIRST robotics programs in SW Florida.

Get ready to get your "Nerd" on! We look forward to seeing you at Taste of Pine Island

January 26th from 11 to 6

Janaury 27th from 11-5

5675 Sesame Drive

Bokeelia, Florida 33922

www.TasteofPineIsland.com for location map and important information.