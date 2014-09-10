Start: 09/10/2014 6:00 pm

September 10th 2014

Lee County Parks and Rec Meeting regarding Matlacha Bat House Park with Dave Harner from Lee County Parks and Rec has agreed to meet with anyone concerned about the delay in Funding for the Matlacha Bat House Park.

Meeting time and date: Wednesday, Sept. 10th at 6pm

Matlacha Park - Art Building

All residents and interested residents are asked to attend this meeting. This park is at the base of the new Matlacha Bridge. This park will have 5 or 6 parking spaces, restrooms, picnic tables, fish cleaning station and will add beauty to our island.