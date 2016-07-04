Matlacha Boil Water Notice

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Tue, 07/21/2015 - 12:29pm

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for part of Matlacha from the Sandy Hook Bridge east to Island Avenue including all streets north and south of Pine Island Road due to an emergency repair. Around 450 homes have been affected include all homes off Island Avenue, May Street and Matlacha Avenue, and homes and businesses on Pine Island Road between the Sandy Hook Bridge and Island Avenue.

A spokesman from the association said a 12 inch main line break. Residents are asked to boil drinking and cooking water for 1 minute prior to consumption or use bottled water. You may have received an automatic phone call advising of the precautionary boil water notice.

“Unfortunately, we have no idea on the length of the outage,” said Bill Thacher, spokesperson of the water company. He said “emergency repairs were being made.”

A boil water notice will be issued when service has been restored and adding the advisory would continue for a period of at least 48 hours or until testing reports the water is safe.

When the precautionary boil water notice is lifted after testing by the Health Department, you will again receive an automated phone call advising the water is safe for consumption. Two days of samples are required for clearance. The date of anticipated clearance is: Wednesday July 22, 2015

Check website to see if boil water notice has been lifted http://www.pineislandwater.com/boilwaternotice.html