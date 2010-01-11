Matlacha Bridge Closed to Water Traffic From 10AM to 3PM

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Mon, 11/01/2010 - 6:00pm

Effective immediately, the Matlacha Bridge is no longer being manned or capable of being opened to boat traffic during the hours of 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

When the bridge replacement procedures were coordinated and approved by the residents and the county, nothing was said about changing bridge opening hours. Previous hours were 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. The announced new hours on the website are 8 to 10 in the morning and 3 to 7 in the p.m. Mon thru Sat and 7 to 10 and 3 to 7 on Sun.

How will this surprise announcement effect shrimp boats, barge operations, boat repair facilities, emergency traffic, and Matlacha restaurants and other tourist traffic? I will raise the issue at the GPICA meeting Tuesday night (Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., 2 November). Anyone wishing to comment on this change should attend and do so.

Phil Buchanan

3861 Galt Island Avenue