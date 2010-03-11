Matlacha Bridge Closing Resolved

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 11/03/2010 - 4:20pm

The issue of opening the Matlacha Bridge during construction for boat traffic between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. appears to be resolved. Commissioner Manning's Office has advised that signs will be erected at the north and south sides of the bridge advising boaters that they should call 282-0100 to get the bridge opened. The county contractor that supplies the bridge tenders say they will have someone there within minutes to open the bridge.

All vessels large enough to require that the bridge be opened should already be carrying a cell phone, and a few minutes wait is not unreasonable.

Phil Buchanan