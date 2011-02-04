Matlacha Bridge Lane Closure for Second Week.

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 01/27/2011 - 1:02pm

Please be advised that the Matlacha Bridge will be reduced to one lane two-way traffic next week during the following dates and times:

Monday January 31, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Tuesday February 1, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 6 am.

Wednesday, February 2, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Thursday, February 3, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Friday, February 4, 2011 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Regards,

Brian Sparks

Project Manager

Archer Western Contractors, Ltd.

4130 Pine Island Road

Matlacha, FL 33993

(239) 282-8295 Office

(239) 282-0339 Fax

bsparks@walshgroup.com