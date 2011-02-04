Matlacha Bridge Lane Closure for Second Week.

Please be advised that the Matlacha Bridge will be reduced to one lane two-way traffic next week during the following dates and times:
Monday January 31, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.
Tuesday February 1, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 6 am.
Wednesday, February 2, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.
Thursday, February 3, 2011 from 9 am to 4 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm.
Friday, February 4, 2011 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Regards,
Brian Sparks
Project Manager
Archer Western Contractors, Ltd.
4130 Pine Island Road
Matlacha, FL 33993
(239) 282-8295 Office
(239) 282-0339 Fax
bsparks@walshgroup.com
