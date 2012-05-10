Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Fri, 10/05/2012 - 10:33am

Lee County DOT says that the Matlacha bridge opening will be delayed a couple of months more. They say that there is a problem with the bearings and gears in the lifting mechanism. It was expected to be open by November.

The obvious problem is one of weight. Apparently the lifting mechanism is not up to the task of lifting the weight consistently. The possible reasons for this would be either underestimating the actual weight of the draw bridge itself or over-estimating the capability of the lifting mechanism, i.e., gears and or motor, are under-engineered or defective. A defective mechanism could be relatively easy to replace. An under-engineered mechanism could be significantly more difficult to repair. The entire bridge around the lifting mechanism is designed and built around the size and weight of the lifting mechanism itself. A retrofit to a larger lifting mechanism would require a redesign and replacement of all the holding braces and gears on the static and moving parts of the bridge.

A penalty for delaying the opening could be as much as $8500 per day. Many Matlacha businesses would like to know where that money would go in the event it is assessed. They feel as the opening gets delayed into the season that it will seriously affect their income.