Matlacha Community Center Summer Camp
Registration for summer camp is now open. Sign your kid’s up for a fun filled day at the Matlacha Community Center. Traditional camp packs a full day of indoor and outdoor activities including: arts and crafts, games, swimming, limited field trips and more. For children age 6-13. hours are Monday- Friday 7:30 am – 6:00 pm. Register online. Camp begins 6/3/2013 last week of camp 7/22/2013.
For More information please call 239-283-4110 or go to www.leeparks.org
Contact: Christina Richter
Lee County Parks and Recreation
Matlacha Community Center
239-283-4110
crichter@leegov.com
