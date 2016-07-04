Home

Little Known Facts

  • Temp Extremes on Earth's surface on 7-20-2016!
    These ARE "everyday" & NOT Record Temps!
    Iraq: 126deg. F.
    Antartica: -91deg. F.
    217 deg. spread
    ________________
  • Sea Levels in Pineland have NOT gone up 1 inch in
    50 years - But
    the Atlantic Ocean,
    150 miles away
    has risen 3 feet?
    ________________
  • The Dollar's Value IS Tanking!
    '92-'05 ~ $400 oz.
    2011 - $1800+ oz.
    The Gold Story
    ________________
  • Money Isn't Counted in Venezuela, It Is Weighed:
    10-31-16; Wall
    Street Journal,
    1 Doz. eggs, $150
    ________________

In 1757, Lomonosov fathered the theory crude oil originates from biological material. The Story
________________

Little Known Arab Facts
The Story
________________

The REAL “Cellular Therapy” Story
The Cell Story
________________

Read: Climate Change "Consensus" a Fallacy
________________

Read: Astronauts Object to Global Warming "Crisis" Assertion
________________

17,000+ children and teens are treated for lawn mower injuries each year. The Story

Matlacha Community Center's Summer Camp Sign Ups Available

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Thu, 06/23/2016 - 10:46am

July 4th floatIts not too late to sign up for the Matlacha Community Center's Summer camp. Thanks to the generosity of the many civic groups, organizations has some fun things planned. Pine Island F.I.S.H. (Fellow Islanders Sending Help) has helped pay for some great lunches including pizza and sub, and along with El Pool Rico, there will be one extra special lunch.

The group enjoyed a wonderful field trip the last week to Broadway Palm Dinner Theater to see the "Wizard of Oz." Thanks to the generosity of the Bobby Hollaway Memorial Fund.

The Ladies of the Elks and the Matlacha Mariners are helping with fun crafts and the special "Survivor Games". Wait till you see the challenging course you'll have to go thought!

For more information or to sign-up, please visit www.leeparks.org or call 239-283-4110.

Relevant Quotes

In 10,000 years no one ever sacrificed their arms, their legs, their family or their life for "progress."

Speaking of Iran's crude nuclear bomb technology and inaccurate delivery systems, "If I were the (west bank) Palestinians, I'd be a little nervous." --John Wohlstetter, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute
  
"Goodbye, my beloved friend. A great voice falls silent. A great heart stops. " --Salman Rushdie (On the death of Christopher Hitchens, Dec.,16, 2011)

"The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not."...."To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical."-- Thomas Jefferson

"If Congress can employ money indefinitely to the general welfare… The powers of Congress would subvert the very foundation, the very nature of the limited government established by the people of America."--Alexander Hamilton:

“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've tried everything else." --Winston Churchill
 
 