Matlacha Community Center's Summer Camp Sign Ups Available

Its not too late to sign up for the Matlacha Community Center's Summer camp. Thanks to the generosity of the many civic groups, organizations has some fun things planned. Pine Island F.I.S.H. (Fellow Islanders Sending Help) has helped pay for some great lunches including pizza and sub, and along with El Pool Rico, there will be one extra special lunch.

The group enjoyed a wonderful field trip the last week to Broadway Palm Dinner Theater to see the "Wizard of Oz." Thanks to the generosity of the Bobby Hollaway Memorial Fund.

The Ladies of the Elks and the Matlacha Mariners are helping with fun crafts and the special "Survivor Games". Wait till you see the challenging course you'll have to go thought!

For more information or to sign-up, please visit www.leeparks.org or call 239-283-4110.