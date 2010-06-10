Matlacha Hookers 12th Annual PIE Fishing Tournament & Derby

Submitted by Assoc. Editor on Wed, 10/06/2010 - 9:40am

Monthly meeting to be Monday, October 11, 2010 at the Sandy Hook Restaurant in Matlacha.

Meeting starts at 6:30 PM but feel free to come early and enjoy dinner overlooking Matlacha Pass.

Annual dues of $20.00 is now due and must be paid to vote in the upcoming November elections for board members and officers.

Please bring 2 items for the food pantry.

This is the last meeting before The Hookers biggest fund raising event of the year. The 12th Annual Pine Island Elementary Fishing Tournament and Derby to be held Sunday October 17th at The Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha.

Kid's Derby starts at 8 am with K & 1st graders, 2nd and 3rd graders will fish at 10:15 am finishing with the 4th and 5th graders at 12:30 pm. There will also be kids activities plus free lunch provided by JD of the Waterfront Restaurant and beverages. Trophies will be awarded at 2:30 pm as well as a drawing for 4 bikes.

Adults anglers will start fishing at 7 am returning to the Olde Fish House Marina by 3 pm for weigh in. Total prizes of $2500.

Pre-event registration will be Saturday the 16th of October at the Olde Fish House Marina from 8:30 am-4 pm.

Adult anglers' fee is $50 which also includes a free fish fry at 4 pm. Pick up registration forms at Seven-Seas Marina (Matlacha), Old Pine Island Marine & Tackle (SJC) or Four Winds Marina (Bokeelia).

There will be live music all day, Silent Auction, Chinese Auction, beer, soda and water will be available for purchase. No coolers please.

For further information and to access forms to sponsor a child please go to www.matlachahookers.org and click on Fishing Tournament.

Click on Kids Derby to find the sponsor form. You may also pick up the sponsorship forms at Pine Island Elementary School.

Arlene Stornello, Vice Madam

Matlacha Hookers